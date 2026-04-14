Ludhiana: VB nabs seed officer for accepting 50,000 bribe

The vigilance bureau has arrested a seed certification officer posted with the Punjab State Seed Certification Authority in Ludhiana for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000.

The accused in the custody of vigilance bureau in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The accused, identified as Amritpal Singh, was caught red-handed during a trap laid by the vigilance bureau following a complaint by a resident of Mansa. An official spokesperson said the complainant, a seed producer who runs a farm in Mansa, had sown wheat seeds over about 510 hectares through various universities and foundation seed sources. The accused was responsible for inspecting these crops.

According to the complaint, the officer had visited the farm around 10 days ago for inspection and allegedly demanded ₹200 per hectare, amounting to ₹1.02 lakh, for submitting a favourable inspection report. The complainant also recorded the conversation regarding the alleged demand. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the vigilance bureau range in Bathinda. After a preliminary enquiry, a trap was laid, during which the accused was caught while allegedly accepting ₹50,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A case of corruption has been registered against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of corruption has been registered against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

bribe corruption case See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON