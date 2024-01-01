The Pakhowal railway overbridge (ROB) was on Sunday thrown open to public, bringing the much-needed relief to commuters travelling towards Bhai Wala Chowk from various parts of the city. Ludhiana: Vehicle flow to ease as Pakhowal ROB opens (HT Photo)

MLA West Gurpreet Singh Gogi, accompanied by MLAs Madan Lal Bagga, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Hardeep Singh Mundian, besides several other dignitaries, inaugurated the overbridge, which was completed earlier this month. The delayed project had already missed two deadlines.

Gogi stated that the Pakhowal Road Rail Over Bridge was long pending demand of the area residents.

With the inauguration, commuters coming various parts of the city, especially from Dugri, BRS Nagar, Punjab Mata Nagar and SBS Nagar can easily reach Bhai Wala Chowk without facing any interruptions.

The railway overbridge is a part of the Pakhowal Road ROB/RUB project, being undertaken as part of the smart city mission with an estimated cost of approximately ₹131 crore. The RUB was inaugurated last year.

The 968 metre Pakhowal overbridge (ROB) begins at the Pakhowal Road bridge near Sidhwan Canal and ends at Gurdev Nagar, leading the commuters to Bhai Wala Chowk.

‘Clinic on wheels’ inaugurated

MLA Gogi also dedicated ‘clinic on wheels” to the residents of his Ludhiana (West) constituency.

A newly constructed community centre in Rani Jhansi Enclave was also inaugurated here.

Gogi said that a “clinic on wheels” bus has also been dedicated for the residents. He said that a big bus has been converted into a movable clinic where the residents would get the best medical treatment, tests and medicines free of cost.

He said that the bus would visit one ward each on a daily basis and provide treatment to the residents.

However, in the wake of the inauguration of Pakhowal ROB, the junction of different roads on Pakhowal road bridge remained stuck for around two hours.