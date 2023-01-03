Ludhiana: Vehicle lifters’ gang busted with arrest of 4 men

Haibowal police busted a gang of vehicle lifters on Sunday with the arrest of four men, including a proclaimed offender (PO).

The accused have been identified as Sunny Kumar alias Shankar of Balaji Enclave; Sandeep Singh alias Bhau and Harmeet Singh of Haibowal and Vishal of Bachan Singh Nagar.

Police recovered five bikes, a scooter and two mobile phones from their possession. They were arrested from Jawala Singh Chowk on the basis of a tip-off, police said.

Sandeep Singh is a proclaimed offender in a five-year-old case lodged against him at Division Number 4 police station. He is also facing trial in two other cases.

Sunny Kumar is facing trial in two cases while Vishal has one case lodged against him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Mandeep Singh said three members of the gang identified as Rana, Jaswinder Jassi and Satinder Singh are yet to be arrested and a hunt is on to nab them.

Meanwhile, a Jassian man was arrested riding a bike fitted with a fake number plate. The accused has been identified as Gaurav Verma alias Gora.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Haibowal police station, said the accused was arrested near the cremation ground in Balloke village and the bike has been impounded.