Ludhiana | Vet Varsity issues advisory to protect dogs from dip in mercury

Swaran Singh Randhawa, director, Veterinary Clinics of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University shared some preventive strategies to save dogs from ill effects of extreme cold.

He advised not to leave dog outside in winter for long durations and avoid walking along with dogs in the early mornings or late evenings. When the environment temperature is below the lower critical limit, dogs cannot maintain their body temperature and suffer from hypothermia.

Ventilation should be good enough to minimise odours, ammonia level and cold drafts, humidity between 30 to 70 per cent. Animal age, breed, hair coat and overall health status all determine the sensitivity of dogs to cold weather.

Make sure that dog has been placed in a warm spot in house with well carpeted floors. Do not keep pets too close to heat sources to avoid burns and put all heaters and lamps out of their reach.

Avoid alcohol and chocolates because they are toxic for dogs, even in small amounts.

Groom dog regularly during the winter, to keep them properly insulated. Groom at least two times a day and avoid bathing before a fortnight. Dogs with thin to absent hair coats have less ability to retain heat and cannot tolerate low temperatures well.

Randhawa said dogs can dehydrate just as quickly in the winter as summer, so provide plenty of fresh lukewarm water. Application of petroleum jelly can avoid cuts and cracks in dogs’ paws.

Give raisins to dogs during winters can cause renal failure. Antifreeze being sweet in taste, dogs readily licks or drinks it but even a small amount of this antifreeze can be fatal for dogs.

Like people, dogs seem to be more susceptible to illness in the winter. Puppies and geriatric dogs need more attention. Maintain an exercise regimen for dogs, especially those suffering from arthritis. Keep them warm and take them to a veterinarian if any suspicious symptoms are seen.