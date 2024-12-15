Ludhiana: Vet varsity organises dog show

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised “Dog show - 2024” on Sunday. A participants during the dog show at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Joint commissioner of police, Shubham Agarwal, the chief guest, spoke about the importance of domestic and companion animals throughout the evolution of society. He highlighted the services extended by the university for the development of livestock sector and lauded the efforts put in for organising the show to create awareness about pet animals, especially dogs.

Vice-chancellor Jatinder Paul Singh Gill spoke about the long running association of dogs with human civilisation. He also highlighted the research, clinical and training facilities provided by the university for dogs. He said the show would be beneficial for academicians and industry to develop a sustainable strategy for the development of this sector.

A souvenir consisting of selected articles on dog health and welfare was also released by the dignitaries. A special show of the dog squad of the Indo Tibetan Border Police was organised during the inaugural session.

Breed competitions were held across different categories of dogs. Dhiraj Gupta, organising secretary, informed that over 100 owners showcased their dogs during the breed competition. An exhibition of health supplements and other accessories was also held.

A special awareness campaign on the theme “The stray dog could be an ideal pet if cared properly” created awareness.

Gill honoured the winners during valedictory ceremony. Ashwani Kumar, HoD veterinary medicine, said the exhibitions and breed competitions create awareness regarding healthcare of dogs. He thanked the organising committee, judges and participants for being a part of the show.

Lakhbir Singh from Ludhiana won the most fashionable dog award, while Balkar Singh from Khanna bagged the award for the most creative outfit. The funniest costume prize went to Sumit Kumar, Ludhiana.

In specific costume categories, Aadhira from Ludhiana won the best small dog costume award, and Kamal from Khanna received the best large dog costume award. Siyam from Ludhiana claimed the most photogenic dog title, and Armaan, also from Ludhiana, was the crowd favourite. Kulwinder Singh from Bathinda earned the title of the most glamorous dog.

The puppy style icon category honoured the breeds shih tzu, dachshund, and gold pom.

Canines in nation’s service

Dogs from the ITBP entertained the crowds with stunts. These dogs are a part of security arrangements, carrying on 18 tasks in the field, according to ITBP officials accompanying the dogs.

These dogs are used for various purposes, including detection of explosives, tracking runaway combatants, seeking out ambushes, etc.

“Right from detecting explosives to ensure that the personnel are safe in a combat situation to seeking out ambushes, catching runaway targets, narcotics, and many more, we depend on these dogs a lot,” said an officer.

“These dogs are very sensitive, and the handlers, who train them, develop a relationship with them. They work in sync. A minute movement from a dog can be picked up from a handler who has been with the canine for a long time. The dog also only picks up directions from the handler alone. These dogs identify the tone of the handler and won’t act if anyone else instructs them,” he said.