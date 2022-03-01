Ludhiana | Veterinary graduates of GADVASU administered oath

The College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, conducted oath-taking ceremony of 85 passing out veterinary graduates of batch 2016 on Tuesday.

Assistant professor Randhir Singh welcomed the chief guest Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU .

Dr SS Randhawa, director of Clinics, shared the achievements of students who brought laurels to the University in the field of academics, sports and extra-curricular activities.

Dr SPS Ghuman, dean, College of Veterinary Science, administered the Veterinarian’s oath to the passing out graduates and asked them to practice the profession in line with the principles of veterinary ethics.

The passing out graduates shared their fruitful experiences of five-and-a-half year stay in the university. Inderjeet Singh congratulated the outgoing veterinary graduates and wished them all success in their future endeavors.

The function was attended by the officers of the university, heads of departments, faculty members and parents.