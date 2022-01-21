Ludhiana vigilance bureau held Patwari on graft charges

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a woman Patwari on graft charges and recovered ₹5,000 in cash that she had accepted as bribe
Published on Jan 21, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The economic offence wing of Ludhiana vigilance bureau on Thursday arrested a woman Patwari on graft charges and recovered 5,000 in cash that she had accepted as bribe.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused Aashna, deputed at Bhanohar village, following the statement of Baljinder Kaur of Bhanohar village, Mullanpur Dakha.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurpreet Kaur Purewal said Baljinder alleged that she had contacted Aashna to seek revenue record of her property for which the accused had demanded 5,000 bribe.

SSP said soon after receiving the complaint they laid a trap. On Thursday, as the patwari accepted bribe, the vigilance officials arrested her red-handed. A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the patwari.

