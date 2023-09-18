Ludhiana: Visually impaired students allege lack of facilities at VRTC

The visually impaired students of the Vocational Rehabilitation Training Centre (VRTC) on Monday raised the issue of lack of facilities at the centre, including unavailability of potable water.

There are105 students studying in the centre, with 15 from different cities and 90 from Ludhiana district.

The students raised their concerns in front of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, who visited the centre on Monday.

The students demanded greater representation with two boys and two girls from the centre on the committee board for fair and transparent decision-making within the centre.

Nirmal Singh, a class 12 student at the centre, said, “A few days ago, we protested against the poor facilities at the centre, including contaminated water in the tanks, absence of a dispensary, lack of van transportation for students, inadequate security, and a poorly maintained playground, among other issues. We conducted a one-day hunger strike within the school premises, but no board member approached us to inquire about our concerns.”

Harish, another student, said, “There is no one from Punjab on the centre’s committee board, and whenever we approach the management with complaints, they demand that we communicate in a different language rather than in Punjabi. We urge the administration and the police to take strict action against the school management for their lack of cooperation in providing adequate facilities.”

Talking about the problems, VRTC principal Sheela Ravindran said, “We make every effort to assist our students in every possible way. However, when students engage in disruptive and unlawful activities, including altercations with other students, we are compelled to admonish them. We have reached agreements with the students regarding the unmet needs, and all necessary provisions will be made soon. The chairman of the center is currently unavailable, but a meeting will be held on October 7, 2023, to address the allegations. My duty is to maintain a learning environment and instill good study habits and values among the students.”

MLA Gogi said, “Upon receiving complaints from the students at the center, I promptly arrived with the administration and city police to facilitate an open discussion. The students are raising valid concerns, and I have instructed the management to ensure that all necessary facilities are provided to the students, given their visual impairments.”