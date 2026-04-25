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Ludhiana: Waiter held with four pistols linked to firing at Payal grain market

Officials said the recovered weapons are linked to the Payal grain market firing incident and an extortion call made to a village sarpanch in Samrala

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 06:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A waiter from Humayunpur village was arrested in a joint operation by Khanna police and the Ludhiana police commissionerate in connection with the April 14 firing at a commission agent’s shop in Payal grain market and an extortion racket involving 50 lakh.

Police suspect weapons recovered were used in firing at arhtiya’s shop in Payal grain market on April 14. (HT File)

Police have also recovered four illegal pistols from his possession.

Police said the accused, Robin, was apprehended near a cremation ground in Kheri village while he was allegedly waiting for someone with a bag.

A search led to the recovery of three .30 bore pistols and one 9 mm pistol.

Officials said the recovered weapons are linked to the Payal grain market firing incident and an extortion call made to a village sarpanch in Samrala, both allegedly part of a broader network associated with gangster Doni Bal.

Assistant sub-inspector Roshan Lal, the investigating officer, said Robin claimed during questioning that the weapons were supplied to him by Hardeep Singh, alias Laddi, also known as Azad Baba or Azad Nihang, a resident of Manjali Kalan village.

Further interrogation also linked the accused to the April 14 firing at the commission agent’s shop in Payal grain market, where shooters Umesh Kumar, alias Sonu Chhanga, and Gaurav, alias Gola, allegedly opened fire.

Investigators said further questioning is underway to establish the wider network and possible planning of additional offences.

According to police, so far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with firing at a commission agent’s shop in Payal.

 
waiter extortion racket
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Waiter held with four pistols linked to firing at Payal grain market
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Waiter held with four pistols linked to firing at Payal grain market
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