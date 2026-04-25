Ludhiana: Waiter held with four pistols linked to firing at Payal grain market

A waiter from Humayunpur village was arrested in a joint operation by Khanna police and the Ludhiana police commissionerate in connection with the April 14 firing at a commission agent’s shop in Payal grain market and an extortion racket involving ₹50 lakh.

Police suspect weapons recovered were used in firing at arhtiya’s shop in Payal grain market on April 14. (HT File)

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Police have also recovered four illegal pistols from his possession.

Police said the accused, Robin, was apprehended near a cremation ground in Kheri village while he was allegedly waiting for someone with a bag.

A search led to the recovery of three .30 bore pistols and one 9 mm pistol.

Officials said the recovered weapons are linked to the Payal grain market firing incident and an extortion call made to a village sarpanch in Samrala, both allegedly part of a broader network associated with gangster Doni Bal.

Assistant sub-inspector Roshan Lal, the investigating officer, said Robin claimed during questioning that the weapons were supplied to him by Hardeep Singh, alias Laddi, also known as Azad Baba or Azad Nihang, a resident of Manjali Kalan village.

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{{^usCountry}} “Robin works as a waiter at weddings, while Hardeep reportedly functioned as a bouncer at events.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Robin works as a waiter at weddings, while Hardeep reportedly functioned as a bouncer at events.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The two became acquainted after meeting at a function and Hardeep had been frequently staying at Robin’s rented accommodation,” the ASI added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two became acquainted after meeting at a function and Hardeep had been frequently staying at Robin’s rented accommodation,” the ASI added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Robin at Sadar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against Robin at Sadar police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said Robin’s name surfaced during interrogation of Hardeep, who was arrested on Thursday. Following this input, Khanna police alerted their Ludhiana counterpart, leading to Robin’s arrest and recovery of weapons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said Robin’s name surfaced during interrogation of Hardeep, who was arrested on Thursday. Following this input, Khanna police alerted their Ludhiana counterpart, leading to Robin’s arrest and recovery of weapons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said that earlier arrests in the case include Nirmal Singh and a woman accomplice Rani, both residents of Chhota Suratpur, along with Nirmal, Kaku, and Hardeep Singh in connection with an extortion call made to the sarpanch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that earlier arrests in the case include Nirmal Singh and a woman accomplice Rani, both residents of Chhota Suratpur, along with Nirmal, Kaku, and Hardeep Singh in connection with an extortion call made to the sarpanch. {{/usCountry}}

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Further interrogation also linked the accused to the April 14 firing at the commission agent’s shop in Payal grain market, where shooters Umesh Kumar, alias Sonu Chhanga, and Gaurav, alias Gola, allegedly opened fire.

Investigators said further questioning is underway to establish the wider network and possible planning of additional offences.

According to police, so far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with firing at a commission agent’s shop in Payal.

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