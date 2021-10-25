Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Wall of government school collapses, damages car
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Wall of government school collapses, damages car

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident; the wall collapse occurred around 4 am on Sunday morning in Model Town.
A portion of the wall of Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, that collapsed on Sunday morning, damaging a car parked near it. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 25, 2021 01:24 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A portion of the wall of Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, collapsed on Sunday morning, damaging a car parked near it.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Anubhav Sharma, who lives opposite the school and is also the owner of the damaged car, said the wall collapsed due to the negligence of school authorities.

“Around 4 am, we heard a loud thud. We rushed outside and found that the wall of the school had collapsed and debris had landed on my car. Had someone been inside the car at the time, it may have proved fatal,” said Anubhav.

He added that the school authorities are not ready to take responsibility for the damage. “It was a holiday in the school or else it would have put the lives of students at risk,” said Anubhav.

Charanpreet Singh, another resident of the area, said, “After the mishap, I spoke to the principal of the school, who further gave me the number of a lecturer. When I contacted the lecturer, he said he was in Amritsar for his son’s wedding and thus couldn’t help.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP