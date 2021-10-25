Ludhiana: Wall of government school collapses, damages car

A portion of the wall of Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, collapsed on Sunday morning, damaging a car parked near it.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Anubhav Sharma, who lives opposite the school and is also the owner of the damaged car, said the wall collapsed due to the negligence of school authorities.

“Around 4 am, we heard a loud thud. We rushed outside and found that the wall of the school had collapsed and debris had landed on my car. Had someone been inside the car at the time, it may have proved fatal,” said Anubhav.

He added that the school authorities are not ready to take responsibility for the damage. “It was a holiday in the school or else it would have put the lives of students at risk,” said Anubhav.

Charanpreet Singh, another resident of the area, said, “After the mishap, I spoke to the principal of the school, who further gave me the number of a lecturer. When I contacted the lecturer, he said he was in Amritsar for his son’s wedding and thus couldn’t help.”

