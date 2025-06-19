Ludhiana West bypoll: FIR against digital news portals for publishing opinion polls

An FIR has been registered against multiple digital news portals for violating the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by reportedly publishing opinion polls in connection with the Ludhiana West bypoll scheduled to be held on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against multiple digital news portals for violating the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by reportedly publishing opinion polls in connection with the Ludhiana West bypoll scheduled to be held on Thursday. (HT File)

The complaint, formally filed by the returning officer of Ludhiana (West) Assembly Constituency, has led to the registration of an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Ludhiana. The case has been filed under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the guidelines issued by the ECI, the publication or broadcast of opinion polls is strictly prohibited in electronic media during the 48-hour period prior to the conclusion of polling. This period, also known as the ‘election silence’ window, is designed to ensure voters are free from external influence and are able to cast their votes in an unbiased environment.

However, despite repeated warnings and clear legal directives, several news portals, including ‘Turn Times’, ‘Jan Hitaishi’, ‘The City Headlines’, and ‘E News Punjab’, allegedly published digital content reflecting opinion polls during the prohibited period. These publications are now under scrutiny for allegedly attempting to sway voter perception at a critical juncture of the democratic process.

Officials stated that the premature publication of opinion polls is a direct violation of electoral integrity, and such actions are viewed seriously by the authorities. The returning officer’s complaint noted that the circulation of these polls was not only unauthorised but could have potentially influenced undecided voters, thereby compromising the fairness of the election.

A senior police official from the Cyber Crime Unit confirmed that an investigation has been initiated and that the source and intent behind the content will be thoroughly examined. “Publishing such material during the silence period is a punishable offense. We are pursuing the matter as per legal protocol, and any individual or organization found guilty will face strict consequences,” the official said.

The Election Commission of India has reiterated that media platforms—both traditional and digital—must comply with the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and electoral laws. Any violations, especially during the silence period, are not only unethical but legally actionable.