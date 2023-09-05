In an initiative taken for the welfare of pet dogs and dog lovers, Ludhiana West and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Monday inaugurated a dog park in the city .

Dog park comes up at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana. (ht file)

The park is established in Block-D of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar (behind Baba Isher Singh Public School).

The civic body authorities stated that it is the third park in the country and the first such park in North India. The first two parks are established in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It is a premier park established to facilitate the pet dogs and their care takers.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that apart from agility and training equipment including hurdles, tunnels, and obedience training areas to help dogs develop their skills, the authorities have established a state of art swimming pool among other exercises.

