News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dog park comes up at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana

Dog park comes up at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 05, 2023 12:01 AM IST

The park is established in Block-D of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar (behind Baba Isher Singh Public School)

In an initiative taken for the welfare of pet dogs and dog lovers, Ludhiana West and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Monday inaugurated a dog park in the city .

Dog park comes up at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana. (ht file)
Dog park comes up at BRS Nagar in Ludhiana. (ht file)

The park is established in Block-D of Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar (behind Baba Isher Singh Public School).

The civic body authorities stated that it is the third park in the country and the first such park in North India. The first two parks are established in Mumbai and Hyderabad. It is a premier park established to facilitate the pet dogs and their care takers.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi and MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi stated that apart from agility and training equipment including hurdles, tunnels, and obedience training areas to help dogs develop their skills, the authorities have established a state of art swimming pool among other exercises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out