Ludhiana West records 87% wheat lifting, say district officials

Amid the ongoing wheat procurement season, wheat lifting in Ludhiana West stands at 87.58%, followed by Patiala at 82.74% and Mansa at 81.09%, with a large share of procured stock already cleared from grain markets, officials said. The lifting levels in these districts remain significantly ahead of the prescribed 72-hour lifting norm.

Patiala and Mansa follow with over 80% lifting progress (HT File)

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Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said Ludhiana West grain markets have so far recorded the arrival of 3,51,021 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, all of which has been procured by government agencies. Of the total procured stock, 87.58% has already been lifted from mandis.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana East has witnessed the arrival of 3,93,726 MT of wheat, with 100% procurement completed by various government agencies.

District food and supplies officer (DFSO) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said lifting operations are being carried out continuously across mandis to ensure farmers do not face inconvenience due to stock accumulation.

“Our teams are regularly monitoring procurement and lifting operations across grain markets. Instructions have been issued to agencies to ensure timely lifting so that farmers do not face any difficulties during the procurement season,” Cheema said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said rapid lifting has helped prevent congestion inside mandis during peak procurement weeks, when arrivals remain high. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said rapid lifting has helped prevent congestion inside mandis during peak procurement weeks, when arrivals remain high. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Jain said the district administration is making all possible efforts to ensure smooth procurement, timely lifting, and hassle-free arrangements for farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy commissioner Jain said the district administration is making all possible efforts to ensure smooth procurement, timely lifting, and hassle-free arrangements for farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Punjab government is closely monitoring procurement arrangements to ensure smooth functioning in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Punjab government is closely monitoring procurement arrangements to ensure smooth functioning in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} mandis, timely payments, and adherence to all guidelines,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} mandis, timely payments, and adherence to all guidelines,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jain further stated that nearly 99% payments to farmers for procured wheat have already been cleared, reflecting the administration’s focus on timely financial disbursement. Officials added that field teams have been directed to further expedite lifting operations in the coming days and maintain systematic movement of stock from mandis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jain further stated that nearly 99% payments to farmers for procured wheat have already been cleared, reflecting the administration’s focus on timely financial disbursement. Officials added that field teams have been directed to further expedite lifting operations in the coming days and maintain systematic movement of stock from mandis. {{/usCountry}}

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