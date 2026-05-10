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Ludhiana West records 87% wheat lifting, say district officials

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said Ludhiana West grain markets have so far recorded the arrival of 3,51,021 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, all of which has been procured by government agencies

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Amid the ongoing wheat procurement season, wheat lifting in Ludhiana West stands at 87.58%, followed by Patiala at 82.74% and Mansa at 81.09%, with a large share of procured stock already cleared from grain markets, officials said. The lifting levels in these districts remain significantly ahead of the prescribed 72-hour lifting norm.

Patiala and Mansa follow with over 80% lifting progress (HT File)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said Ludhiana West grain markets have so far recorded the arrival of 3,51,021 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat, all of which has been procured by government agencies. Of the total procured stock, 87.58% has already been lifted from mandis.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana East has witnessed the arrival of 3,93,726 MT of wheat, with 100% procurement completed by various government agencies.

District food and supplies officer (DFSO) Sartaaj Singh Cheema said lifting operations are being carried out continuously across mandis to ensure farmers do not face inconvenience due to stock accumulation.

“Our teams are regularly monitoring procurement and lifting operations across grain markets. Instructions have been issued to agencies to ensure timely lifting so that farmers do not face any difficulties during the procurement season,” Cheema said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana West records 87% wheat lifting, say district officials
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana West records 87% wheat lifting, say district officials
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