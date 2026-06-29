Ludhiana: Wheat reaches 90% beneficiaries but free kitchen kits trail behind

With the June-end public distribution system (PDS) cycle drawing to a close, the food and civil supplies department has nearly completed wheat distribution across Ludhiana. However, the roll out of the state government’s ‘meri rasoi’ free kitchen kits has lagged considerably, with fewer than half of the district’s eligible families receiving the benefit so far.

Wheat distribution is expected to be completed within the June cycle. (HT File)

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Department data show that wheat has been distributed to 4.11 lakh of the district’s 4.5 lakh ration card-holder families, taking the coverage to 90.5%. Around 39,000 families are yet to collect their entitlement before the current distribution cycle ends. Nearly 22,000 metric tonnes of wheat are being distributed during the ongoing quarterly cycle.

In contrast, only around 2 lakh eligible families have received the ‘meri rasoi’ kits, introduced this year to supplement wheat distributed under the PDS. The quarterly kits contain essential kitchen staples, including mustard oil, pulses, sugar, salt and other grocery items.

Officials attributed the slower rollout to staggered supplies, saying the kits have not yet reached all ration depots in the district. While wheat distribution is expected to be completed within the June cycle, the remaining kitchen kits will continue to be distributed through July and August as fresh consignments arrive.

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{{^usCountry}} District food supply controller (east) Lakhvir Singh said the technical glitches that affected distribution during the initial phase had been resolved and wheat distribution had crossed the 90% mark. “Supplies of the ‘meri rasoi’ kits are reaching depots in phases and are not yet available everywhere. Their distribution will continue through July and August as additional stocks arrive,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District food supply controller (east) Lakhvir Singh said the technical glitches that affected distribution during the initial phase had been resolved and wheat distribution had crossed the 90% mark. “Supplies of the ‘meri rasoi’ kits are reaching depots in phases and are not yet available everywhere. Their distribution will continue through July and August as additional stocks arrive,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government had launched the ‘meri rasoi’ scheme earlier this year to provide quarterly kitchen kits to nearly 40 lakh eligible families across the state in addition to wheat supplied under the PDS.

Officials have advised beneficiaries who are yet to collect their wheat to visit their designated ration depots before the current distribution cycle concludes. Distribution of the remaining kitchen kits will continue as supplies reach the district.

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