Ludhiana: When you’re neighbours with chickens, stench is your mate

Ludhiana The students of Government High School, Bassian Bet are forced to use their handkerchiefs, trying them on their faces, while attending classes. According to the students, it is the unpleasant smell from a nearby poultry farm that forces them to do this. Students of Bassian Bet government school tie handkerchiefs on their face to shield against the smell emanating from the nearby poultry farm (below) in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

Students and teachers at the school alleged that the unbearable stench fills the classrooms and the corridors, making it difficult to concentrate on education.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The students, now seen with handkerchiefs wrapped around their faces throughout the day, have also resorted to closing all the windows and doors of the schools.

“It’s unbearable,” said Dilpreet Singh, a student of Class 8, and added, “We can’t focus on our studies as the air is filled with such a strong smell.”

The case was no different for others, who echoed Dilpreet’s sentiments.

What makes the matter even worse that the authorities were caught unaware of the issue, and feigned ignorance while ensuring steps to address the issue.

District education officer Harjinder Singh said, “I will ask the school principal to send me a report regarding the issue on Tuesday. As of now, the matter is not in my knowledge.”

On being contacted, deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who admitted to being unaware of the issue, said, “I have directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to send the team to the school and submit a report regarding the issue as soon as possible.”

‘Rainy days even harder, students skip school’

Students and teachers said that situation worsens on rainy days as the odour intensifies, causing additional discomfort and making close to impossible for students to concentrate on studies.

They said that a lot of times, the students choose to skip school when it rains, instead of bearing through the stench.

Former sarpanch (panchayat head) of Bassian Bet Harbhajan Sekhon said that they had raised the issue multiple times, with bureaucrats and politicians, but to no avail.

‘Poultry farm came up 2 years ago’

“We have raised the matter multiple times with authorities concerned and the area MLA, but in vain. The poultry farm started its construction two years ago, but initially, they did not tell anyone regarding the farm. Eventually, when the set up started. they claimed that they had taken all permission. Number of students have left the school due to the issue. Teachers are forced to shut the doors of the classes.”

In a letter written to Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), the school authorities highlighted that the poultry farm, which had just opened, was creating problems for the school teachers and students with its foul smell. The letter urged the officials to look into the matter and dispatch a team to assess the ground situation. However, the teachers say that the move did them no good as no one even showed up. According to the teachers, they have written five such letters, but none of them have led to any action, or even assessment.

Requesting anonymity, a teacher at the school said, “The smell usually come around 8 am, when a truck filled with eggs is dispatched from the unit and after 12 noon. At the time, we close the doors of the classroom and many students tie handkerchief around their faces to shield against the smell. Last year, we had strength of 100 students, and this year, it has come to down to 80. Most of the students are unwilling to join due to this foul smell.”

‘Been a year, used to it now’

Another student at the school, asking not to be named, said, “We have become familiar with the smell as a year has passed. This is a routine issue for us now. No one has taken any actio. We are suffering along with out teachers. I request the authorities to take serious action, either by shifting the unit or shifting our school.”

Residents in the vicinity have expressed frustration over the situation, noting the adverse effects on the school community and the neighbourhood.