Ludhiana | While driver changes flat, man makes away with laptop, cash
An unidentified man stole a bag containing a laptop, ₹10,000 cash and documents from a car on Dugri Road, while the driver of the car was changing a flat tyre on Sunday.
The complainant, Madhur Gupta, a resident of Pakhowal Road, who works for the steel industry, said he was returning home in his car, when he got a flat tyre near Model Town Extension.
While the driver was changing the tyre, he too alighted from the car. Meanwhile, an unidentified person stole his laptop, wallet containing ₹10,000, and a debit card, and some documents from the back seat of the car.
Assistant sub-inspector Harbol Singh said an FIR had been registered under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code. “A man has been captured stealing the bag from the car, and walking away on CCTV.However, the footage is not clear. We are scanning more CCTVs to get a clear picture of the accused.”
Man arrested for raping disabled girl in NW Delhi
A 16-year-old disabled girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area on Saturday and the perpetrator, who lives in a slum in Sarai Pipal Thala, has been arrested, police said. Police came to know about the incident when they received a call on Saturday from a woman who said her daughter was raped.
Ludhiana | Hospital staffer dies of drug overdose, three held
Ludhiana A 24-year-old hospital staffer died of a drug overdose in Gharkhana village of Samrala on Sunday. The victim, Sanpreet Singh alias Sunny of Gharkhana village, had been missing since April 2. Three persons – Jagjit Singh alias Jaggi, Narinder Singh alias Ninder and Jagjit Singh alias Ravi – have been booked on charges of culpable homicide on the complaint of the victim's father, Janak Singh.
Ludhiana | Residents lose sleep, but tyre thieves remain out of cops’ reach
With the gang targeting posh areas of the city, residents have been losing sleep. Even as locals fret over the safety of their vehicles, police remain clueless. On April 1, the accused were captured on CCTV camera, while stealing tyres from three cars parked in the street in Dugri, but they are yet to be identified. Dugri station house officer,Inspector Harkirat Singh, said the accused will be arrested soon.
Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver
Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them. The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul. The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University. The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving.
Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar's motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening. Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. The deceased's father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles.
