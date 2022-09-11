Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur

A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s wife Kirandeep Kaur and her aide Hardeep Singh of Abdullapur village, Chuhane Kalan, have confessed to their crime, police said.

Hardeep Singh was cousin of Inderjit.

According to the police, the woman gave her husband tea laced with sedatives and when he lost his consciousness, Hardeep Singh strangled him to death. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.

The complainant, Balvir Kaur, mother of the victim, said Inderjit Singh had come home on September 6 night after attending a religious event.

On September 7, when she returned home from gurdwara around 8 am she was shocked to see her son lying dead, while Kirandeep Kaur was near the body. “Kirandeep claimed that Inderjit Singh had suffered a cardiac arrest,” she said, adding that as no injury mark was visible on the body, she did not lodge any complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, station house officer at Hathur police station, said earlier the police had started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) but after post-mortem suggested strangulation, police started zeroing in on his wife.

The SHO said during investigation police found that CCTVs of the house were switched off between 11.30 pm to 2.30 am on the intervening night of Wednesday and Friday.

”During questioning, the woman confessed that she, along with her aide, had murdered her husband. The woman said she was in an illicit relationship with Hardeep Singh. After her husband came to know about it, they hatched a conspiracy to kill him,” the SHO said.

“Following the information provided by the woman, police arrested her aide, who is a driver. He is a divorcee. A murder case has been lodged against the accused,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim is survived by a 10-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.