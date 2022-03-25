Ludhiana: Wife, in-laws booked after 28-year-old man ends life

A 28-year-old man allegedly ended his life at his residence in Hazuri Bagh Colony of Salem Tabri on Tuesday. His wife and in-laws have been booked for abetment, on the complaint of his father.

The complainant told the police that his son had been under depression ever since the latter’s wife left home after an altercation. The victim had allegedly made repeated attempts to bring her back home but to no avail.

The victim’s father revealed that the 28-year-old had got married in 2019 and the relations between the couple had turned sour soon after.

“Just a month into the marriage, my daughter-in-law went back to her parents’ place in Basti Jodhewal. My son tried several times to bring her back, but every time he went there, they used to humiliate him,” said the complainant, adding that his son took the extreme step on March 22.

Sub-inspector Tamanna Devi, the investigating officer, said that the victim had left behind a suicide note in which he accused his wife, father-in-law and brother-in-law for pushing him over the edge.

The trio has been booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and a hunt has been lodged for them.