Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: With 77 fresh cases, dengue count crosses 900-mark this season
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: With 77 fresh cases, dengue count crosses 900-mark this season

Of the fresh cases, 65 infections surfaced from Ludhiana city. So far, Ludhiana has recorded 904 confirmed cases of dengue, of which 674 cases are from Ludhiana city.
Ludhiana also has 2,507 suspected cases of dengue. (HT File)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With 77 more dengue cases surfacing in the district, the cumulative count of the season crossed the 900-mark on Tuesday.

Of the fresh cases, 65 infections surfaced from Ludhiana city. So far, Ludhiana has recorded 904 confirmed cases, of which 674 cases are from Ludhiana city. The district also has 2,507 suspected cases.

Meanwhile, four fresh cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the city. A total of 87,599 people have tested positive for the virus till date in the district, of which 85,464 recovered. Ludhiana currently has 30 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP