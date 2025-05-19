Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Woman alleges assault, child abduction attempt by spouse, his brother

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 19, 2025 08:14 AM IST

The woman had been staying at her maternal home with her child due to a matrimonial dispute with her husband, say cops

A woman and her elderly mother were allegedly assaulted, and an attempt was made to abduct her child at gunpoint by her husband and brother-in-law in Basant Avenue. The Dugri police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

The Dugri police have registered a case under Sections 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

According to the complaint filed by Rajwinder Kaur, a resident of Basant Avenue, the accused — her husband Harsimranjit Singh of Amritsar and his brother Davinder Singh — unlawfully entered her home on April 3 around 3.30pm by scaling the boundary wall of the house.

Rajwinder alleged that the men assaulted her elderly mother and tried to abduct her son while threatening them with a firearm. The accused fled the spot after the attempt failed but allegedly issued threats before escaping.

ASI Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered under Sections 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Rajwinder had been staying at her maternal home with her child due to a matrimonial dispute with her husband, police said.

