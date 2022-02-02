Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Woman among 5 held for smuggling intoxicant pills, liquor
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Woman among 5 held for smuggling intoxicant pills, liquor

In one case, the Ludhiana police arrested Parveen Kumar of Captain Colony for smuggling and recovered 11 bottles of illicit liquor
In all liquor smuggling cases, the Ludhiana police have booked the accused under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a drive against drug and liquor smuggling, the police have arrested five accused including a woman on Monday in five different cases. The police have recovered 260 intoxicant pills and 165 bottles of illicit liquor.

In the first case, the Meharban police arrested Rekha Rani and recovered 260 intoxicant pills from her possession near Chuhawal village. Assistant sub-inspector Sukhwinde Singh, the investigating officer, said, “The police arrested the accused during special checking. The woman tried to escape after seeing police. When frisked, the police recovered pills from her possession.”

A case under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused.

Liquor smuggling cases

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested Bal Kishan of Kailash Nagar and recovered 10 bottles of illicit liquor; in another case, Division number 5 police held Manjit Singh of Manjit Nagar with 120 bottles of illicit liquor. Manjit was selling the liquor in front of his house.

RELATED STORIES

Meharban police arrested Parveen Kumar of Captain Colony and recovered 11 bottles of illicit liquor. He was selling liquor from his house. In the fifth case, Tibba police arrested Kamal Kumar of New Puneet Nagar and recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor. Kamal was arrested from Mahavir Jain Colony by the police during special checking.

In all liquor smuggling cases, the police have booked the accused under Sections 61,1 and 14 of the Excise Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP