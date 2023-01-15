Ludhiana: Woman among 6 arrested for assaulting 4 cops

A group of six people, including a woman, barged into the Basant Park police post and assaulted at least four cops late on Saturday night.

Shimlapuri police have arrested them and lodged an attempt to murder case. The accused have been identified as Nitash Kumar, Balvir Singh, Gulam Ali, Ravi, Lucky and Sarabjit Kaur, all residents of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Constable Sukhdev Singh, who is deputed at Basant Park police post, said that the accused first started assaulting a cop who was on santri duty. When he tried to stop them, they hit him in the head with a sharp weapon and started assaulting him with utensils kept in the mess.

He added that assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) Bachittar Singh and Harbhol Singh tried to stop them, but the accused manhandled them too. Sukdev alleged that they tore ASI Bachittar Singh’s uniform and snatched Harbhol’s phone while he was recording a video of the incident.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area-B) Sandeep Vadhera said that Sarabjit Kaur suspected that her son Sajan, 19, had been kidnapped by one Raju of Dugri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The woman and her accomplices reached the police post at around 10 pm to lodge a kidnapping case against Raju. One police officer was present there, while two others were out for work. They were asked to wait for a while, but they created a ruckus and assaulted the police personnel,” Vadhera said.

The ACP added that a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespassing), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 379-B (snatching), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. The ACP added that it was found that Sajan returned home on his own after some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}