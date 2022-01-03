Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman among nine booked for rioting, assault
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Woman among nine booked for rioting, assault

The victim, Sunita, alleged that on December 28, when she returned from work and reached near her house in the evening, the accused used some racial slur against her
The victims are Sunita and her brother Shani. The latter sustained grievous injuries for which he is undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 03:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Nine people, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly beating up and injuring two persons with sharp weapons in Mahadev Nagar on Tuesday, police said on Sunday.

The victims are Sunita and her brother Shani. The latter sustained grievous injuries for which he is undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Acting on the complaint of Sunita of Mahadev Nagar, police have booked Lal, Prem, Umesh, Bhagat, Vijay Shankar, Mantoo, Pintu, Maddu and his mother-in-law in the case.

Sunita alleged that on December 28, when she returned from work and reached near her house in the evening, the accused used some racial slur against her. Sunita said when she confronted them, the accused hit her with an iron rod and bricks following which her brother intervened to rescue her. But he was beaten up too, she told the police.

She further claimed that the accused snatched her purse carrying 1,300 and a pair of earrings, while threatening her with dire consequences.

The accused are still absconding.

“We will soon nab the accused as teams have been deputed on their manhunt,” said sub-inspector Deep Chand from Sahnewal police station.

RELATED STORIES

The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP