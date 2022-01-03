Ludhiana: Woman among nine booked for rioting, assault

Nine people, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly beating up and injuring two persons with sharp weapons in Mahadev Nagar on Tuesday, police said on Sunday.

The victims are Sunita and her brother Shani. The latter sustained grievous injuries for which he is undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Acting on the complaint of Sunita of Mahadev Nagar, police have booked Lal, Prem, Umesh, Bhagat, Vijay Shankar, Mantoo, Pintu, Maddu and his mother-in-law in the case.

Sunita alleged that on December 28, when she returned from work and reached near her house in the evening, the accused used some racial slur against her. Sunita said when she confronted them, the accused hit her with an iron rod and bricks following which her brother intervened to rescue her. But he was beaten up too, she told the police.

She further claimed that the accused snatched her purse carrying ₹1,300 and a pair of earrings, while threatening her with dire consequences.

The accused are still absconding.

“We will soon nab the accused as teams have been deputed on their manhunt,” said sub-inspector Deep Chand from Sahnewal police station.

The FIR in the case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.