Ludhiana: Woman among three booked for raping minor girl

Police on Friday booked two men and a woman on charges of raping a minor girl. Police have registered the case on the complaint of the victim’s mother, who is a resident of the Peeru Banda area.

She stated that her 15-year-old daughter, left the home at 11.30 pm on December 26 and came back the next day. She said that the boy who used to live in a rented accommodation in the same area took her daughter to a house near Samrala Chowk and raped her.

He along with his two associates, one of whom was allegedly a female, took her daughter to a home in Dugri, where she was raped again, said the mother of the victim. She said that the house in Dugri belonged to the male associate of the main accused.

She added that the accused left her daughter at her home the next morning. She added that the accused had earlier lived in a rented accommodation in their colony.

Sub-inspector Raj Kumar said that a case under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the three accused at the Salem Tabri police station. He said that police are investigating the case.

One booked for sodomising minor boy

Police have booked a man for allegedly sodomising a three-year-old boy. The victim’s mother said that her son was playing outside his home at around 10.30 pm on December 25. She said that upon hearing his son crying, she came out and found the accused in an objectionable state. She said that the accused fled from the spot.

Sub-inspector Karanjit Singh said a case under Section 377(unnatural offences of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act has been registered at the Jodhewal Police station.

