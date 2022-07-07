Ludhiana: Woman arrested for abetting husband’s suicide

Five months after a 21-year-old man ended his life, the Machhiwara police arrested his wife for abetment to suicide on Wednesday.

The woman, her mother, two sisters and brother-in-law had been booked on February 18 for abetment to suicide.

The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim’s father. He said that his son was a labourer and solemnised his marriage with the girl of the same village against the family’s will on August 2021. He alleged that soon after the marriage, his son’s wife and in-laws started humiliating him for his poor financial condition.

He alleged that on February 12, his son’s in-laws came to their home, thrashed them badly and took his wife along with them. On February 15, the accused called his son to bring medicines for his wife. When he got there, they thrashed him again.

His son then came back home and consumed poison. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

ASI Sikandar Raj, investigating officer in the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code against the accused. The woman was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.

Her mother had already been arrested, while the other suspects are at large.