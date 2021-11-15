Ludhiana: Woman arrested for stealing phone from civil hospital ward

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she stole the mobile phone of another woman from the mother and child ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Manpreet Kaur of Khud Mohalla.

She later told the police that her husband is unemployed and suffers from multiple health problems, including diabetes. She stole the phone so that she would arrange medicines for her husband by selling it.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, who along with his wife, had come to the hospital to see his friend’s newborn child. Jatinder said that his wife had left her phone in the ward, while taking the baby on a round.

A few minutes later, she realised that her phone was missing and they informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said police immediately swung into action and caught the woman with the phone.

The ASI added that the accused had come to the hospital with the intention of stealing valuables from patients and their attendants.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her. On Monday, the court sent her to one-day police custody.

The incident has once again raised questions over the security inside the mother and child ward. On November 6, a woman had taken away a newborn girl from the ward. It was later found that she was suffering from mental health problems, so the newborn’s kin had withdrawn the case after being reunited with the infant.