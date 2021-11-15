Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman arrested for stealing phone from civil hospital ward
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Woman arrested for stealing phone from civil hospital ward

The woman told the police that she stole the phone so she would arrange medicines for her husband by selling it. The incident raised questions over security inside the mother and child ward at Ludhiana civil hospital, as in the first week of November, a newborn had been abducted from here
The woman has been booked under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. On Monday, a local court in Ludhiana sent her to one-day police custody. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 15, 2021 06:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after she stole the mobile phone of another woman from the mother and child ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Manpreet Kaur of Khud Mohalla.

She later told the police that her husband is unemployed and suffers from multiple health problems, including diabetes. She stole the phone so that she would arrange medicines for her husband by selling it.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, who along with his wife, had come to the hospital to see his friend’s newborn child. Jatinder said that his wife had left her phone in the ward, while taking the baby on a round.

A few minutes later, she realised that her phone was missing and they informed the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer, said police immediately swung into action and caught the woman with the phone.

RELATED STORIES

The ASI added that the accused had come to the hospital with the intention of stealing valuables from patients and their attendants.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her. On Monday, the court sent her to one-day police custody.

The incident has once again raised questions over the security inside the mother and child ward. On November 6, a woman had taken away a newborn girl from the ward. It was later found that she was suffering from mental health problems, so the newborn’s kin had withdrawn the case after being reunited with the infant.

