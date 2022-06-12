Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana woman arrested with 1.5kg opium, 3.82 lakh
Ludhiana woman arrested with 1.5kg opium, 3.82 lakh

Acting on the tip off provided by her aide Gurtej Singh, the accused, Ranjit Kaur of Krishna Colony, was arrested from her house in Amloh
A woman was arrested with 1.5 kg opium, ₹3.82 lakh drug money in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
A woman was arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 3.82 lakh drug money in Ludhiana. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman was arrested with 1.5 kg opium, 3.82 lakh drug money on Saturday.

Acting on the tip off provided by her aide Gurtej Singh, the accused, Ranjit Kaur of Krishna Colony, was arrested from her house in Amloh.

Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP, detective) Anil Bhanot said Gurtej had been arrested on June 8 for drug peddling and 1.25kg opium was recovered from him.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was lodged against the accused at Sadar Raikot Police station.

