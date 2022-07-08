Ludhiana woman booked for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage
The Dakha police booked a woman for availing widow pension despite solemnising second marriage after the death of her first husband.
The accused has been identified as Ranjit Kaur of Karyal village in Moga.
Sukhdev Singh of Dakha in his complaint registered on April 16 stated that Ranjit Kaur had married his son Manpreet in 2008. “In 2012, Manpreet Singh had died. After his death, she solemnised a second marriage with Parminder Singh of Karyal on July 6, 2014,” he alleged.
However, he learnt that the accused has been using the aadhaar card in which her name has been mentioned as Ranjit Kaur w/o Manpreet Singh of Dakha and she was availing widow pension by showing herself widow in the documents.
Assistant sub-inspector Chamkaur Singh, the investigating officer, said the statement of accused that she had not solemnised second marriage was found to be false, and therefore, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 451(house-trespass ) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dakha police station.
The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
Four of family end life by jumping into a canal in Mahendragarh
A couple allegedly ended their life along with their two minor children by jumping into a canal at Surjanwas village in Mahendragarh district, police said on Thursday. Police fished out the bodies of Sandeep, 33, and Sandeep's son Divyansh, 5, on Thursday morning, while that of his wife Deepa, 30, and their daughter Vanshika, 2, were recovered in the evening. The couple belonged to Kheda village in the district.
-
Pune police book former Sena MLA under SC/ST Atrocity Act
The Kondhwa police on Thursday registered an FIR against former Shiv Sena MLA and 20 others including police officer under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, said officials from the Kondhwa police station. The sessions court directed the police to register an FIR after a complainant approached the court. Kondhwa police said that some political parties had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on October 10, 2021.
-
Development means empowerment of the poor, says PM Modi in Kashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 1774 crore at an event at Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency. Describing Kashi as eternal, Modi said it presents a picture of heritage and development to the country. Without naming anyone, Modi said that short-cuts may benefit some leaders, but not the country.
-
Ludhiana MC to upload list of authorised, unauthorised colonies on its portal
With the state government restraining the civic body from issuing no objection certificates (NOCs) to plots in unauthorised colonies, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has decided to upload the list of authorised and unauthorised colonies on its portal (www.mcludhiana.gov.in) to facilitate the public. Senior town planner SS Bindra on Thursday issued directions to assistant town planners in all four zones to upload the list of colonies that were regularised in the past for clarity.
-
Pune doctor booked for allegedly raping teen
PUNE The Pune police on Thursday booked a doctor for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl at his clinic in Kothrud, said officials. The 45-year-old accused is a resident of Aundh. According to the complaint filed by the victim, the doctor has a clinic at Paud road in Kothrud. The incident took place between November 2019 and December 2020. The teen registered a complaint on Thursday, said police officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics