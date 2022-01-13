Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Woman booked for 9 lakh extortion from couple

The couple reside in City Enclave of Jagraon in Ludhiana. Police booked the woman for extortion after complainant said the former had been blackmailing him by threatening to make public some photos he had clicked with his female friends.
Investigating officer, ASI Darshan Singh said the woman is yet to be arrested in the extortion case. (HT File/Representational image)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A Sarabha Nagar woman has been booked for allegedly extorting 9 lakh from a Jagraon-based man by threatening him with some pictures clicked with his female friends.

The complaint was lodged by the victim’s wife on December 4, 2021 following which an inquiry was marked to the deputy superintendent of police.

The couple reside City Enclave of Jagraon. The complainant said the accused, Gurpreet Kaur of Central Town in Sarabha Nagar Ludhiana, had been threatening to defame her husband by making public some pictures he had with his female friends.

The complainant added that the accused had managed to extort 9 lakh from them by threatening them.

After preliminary probe, a case under Section 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 499 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

Investigating officer, ASI Darshan Singh said the woman is yet to be arrested.

