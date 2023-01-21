Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana woman booked for threatening Shiv Sena leader

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Complainant Amar Takkar of Chhawni Mohalla, who is Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) state president, said that the woman had created a fake account on Facebook in the name of Rahul Takkar

The Division number 4 police booked a woman for allegedly threatening a Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader and making objectionable comments at him on social networking sites. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Division number 4 police booked a woman for allegedly threatening a Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader and making objectionable comments at him on social networking sites.

The accused has been identified as Simran Monga of Bajda road.

Complainant Amar Takkar of Chhawni Mohalla, who is Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) state president, said that the accused had created a fake account on Facebook in the name of Rahul Takkar.

The accused started uploading his pictures on the social networking sites with objectionable comments and threatened him.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 419 of IPC and section 66 C of Information and Technology Act has been lodged against the accused. The complainant had filed a complaint on July 19, 2022.

