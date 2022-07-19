Ludhiana: Woman, brother, 2 others held for 21-yr-old man’s murder

Hours after a 21-year-old man was found murdered at Manewal village in Macchiwara on Tuesday, police arrested a woman, her brother and two others.

The accused have been identified as Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aides Gurlal Singh and Kala.

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Happy. His relatives said he was going to get married on Sunday.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Waryam Singh said the villagers noticed Manpreet’s body lying in the fields and informed the police. During investigation, police found that Manpreet had consumed liquor with his friends on Tuesday and was then seen going towards the Kaur’s house.

Police then rounded up the accused and started questioning them. During questioning, Kaur said that Manpreet had come to her home with the intention of establishing physical relations. She stated that they had administered drugs to him, following which he overdosed and died. They then dumped the body.

The DSP added that a murder case has been lodged at Machhiwara police station. The woman is already facing trial in four cases of drug peddling.

