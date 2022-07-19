Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Woman, brother, 2 others held for 21-yr-old man’s murder
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Woman, brother, 2 others held for 21-yr-old man’s murder

Hours after a 21-year-old man was found murdered at Manewal village in Macchiwara, Ludhiana, on Tuesday, police arrested a woman, her brother and two others
Manpreet Singh, the murder victim.
Published on Jul 19, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Hours after a 21-year-old man was found murdered at Manewal village in Macchiwara on Tuesday, police arrested a woman, her brother and two others.

The accused have been identified as Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and aides Gurlal Singh and Kala.

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Happy. His relatives said he was going to get married on Sunday.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Waryam Singh said the villagers noticed Manpreet’s body lying in the fields and informed the police. During investigation, police found that Manpreet had consumed liquor with his friends on Tuesday and was then seen going towards the Kaur’s house.

Police then rounded up the accused and started questioning them. During questioning, Kaur said that Manpreet had come to her home with the intention of establishing physical relations. She stated that they had administered drugs to him, following which he overdosed and died. They then dumped the body.

The DSP added that a murder case has been lodged at Machhiwara police station. The woman is already facing trial in four cases of drug peddling.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP