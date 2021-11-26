Ludhiana woman dies by suicide, husband held for abetment

A 34-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Neechi Mangali on Thursday. On the complaint of her mother, the victim’s husband of 12 years has been booked for abetment. The complainant said her son-in-law used to harass her daughter for dowry. The woman had attempted to end her life by hanging from the ceiling fan on November 20. She was rescued and rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed on November 23. An FIr has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More stories in brief:

Factory worker ends life after wife elopes

Ludhiana A 36-year-old factory worker ended his life by hanging himself after his wife eloped with another man on Tuesday. A case has been lodged against the victim’s wife Ekta, the man she eloped with Rakesh Kumar of Fatehpur, and his aides Aanchal and her husband Ashu, all residents of Karnal, Haryana. The victim’s brother said the victim had left the factory for lunch in the afternoon, but did not return. When he went to check on him, he found his lifeless body, and a suicide note on the refrigerator.

SAD leaders seek FIR against Kangana

Ludhiana The Shiromani Akali Dal has sought police action against actor Kangana for allegedly affiliating the farmers’ protest with the Khalistani movement. The legal wing of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by former Minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal handed over the complaint to joint commissioner of police J Elanchezhian. An FIR has been already lodged against Kangana Ranaut on the complaint of the Delhi gurdwara management committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sexual assault on 8-yr-old boy

Ludhiana A resident of Azad Nagar, New Shimlapuri, has been booked for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy after taking him to his rented accommodation. The victim’s family said the accused, Veeru, and his family had fled after the incident. An FIR has been lodged on the statement of the victim’s grandmother. An FIR has been lodged under Section 377 (sodomy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Pocso Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Dist sees 12 more dengue, 1 Covid case

Ludhiana Twelve more dengue cases were reported in the district on Thursday. Of the 1,760 confirmed dengue cases in the district, 1,301 are from the city. Meanwhile, 4,491 suspected cases have been reported in the district. One Covid death and another infection was also reported, taking the tally of infected persons to 13. Of the 87,652 people who contracted the virus, 85,526 have recovered, while 2,110 have succumbed to the disease.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}