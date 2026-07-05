A 28-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her in-laws house in Giaspura, police said on Sunday.

The accused are yet to be arrested. (HT File)

The Sahnewal police have registered a case of dowry death against her husband and her mother-in-law on allegations of dowry harassment and cruelty.

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Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to a complaint lodged by her father, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, the woman was married to the accused, a resident of Giaspura, on March 6, 2025.

He alleged that despite solemnising the marriage according to family traditions and within his means, his daughter was subjected to harassment soon after the wedding.

The complainant alleged that the man and his mother, Indravati Devi, repeatedly taunted his daughter for bringing inadequate dowry and subjected her to mental and physical harassment. He claimed that she had shared her ordeal with the family on several occasions but continued to hope that the situation would improve. He further alleged that the persistent harassment left his daughter under severe mental stress, ultimately driving her to take the extreme step. She was found dead at her in-laws’ house residence at around 3.30 pm on Saturday.

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{{^usCountry}} After receiving information, ASI Gurcharan Singh, in-charge of the Giaspura police post, reached the spot with a police team and initiated legal proceedings. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. ASI Gurcharan Singh said a case has been registered against Deep Chand Prajapati and mother-in-law Indravati Devi following the father’s complaint. The accused have been booked under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After receiving information, ASI Gurcharan Singh, in-charge of the Giaspura police post, reached the spot with a police team and initiated legal proceedings. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. ASI Gurcharan Singh said a case has been registered against Deep Chand Prajapati and mother-in-law Indravati Devi following the father’s complaint. The accused have been booked under Sections 80 (dowry death) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused are yet to be arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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