A 32-year-old woman died of ‘suffocation’ in her one-room rented accommodation in Chander Nagar, police said on Sunday. Ludhiana woman dies of ‘suffocation’ by burning of coal. (HT)

The locals came to know about her death on Sunday when they went to her room.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Haibowal Police, investigating the matter, found burnt coal in her room and suspected that the woman died of suffocation caused by burning of coal.

It is the second such incident in the past four days. On January 17, a Nepalese couple was died of suffocation at Focal Point.

The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, 32, of Chander Nagar, who was a labourer and living alone.

According to locals, the room was bolted from inside. When they broke open the door, they found her lying dead.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, SHO at Haibowal police station said that burnt coal was found in the room, which she was kept to keep the room warm. The room has a small window which was also covered with a shawl. The dead body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.

The SHO added that a divorce case between Jyoti and her husband was pending in court. She had lost her parents a few years ago. Her brother, who is living at Noorwala road, has been informed about her death.