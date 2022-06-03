Ludhiana: Woman dupes hubby of ₹35L with lure of spouse visa
A Ludhiana man’s dream of settling down in Canada was shattered after his wife duped him of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of getting him a spouse visa.
The accused has been identified as Manju Bala of Anandpura. Her mother Ranjit Kaur and a relative, Asha Rani of Tibba Road, have also been booked.
The victim, Ashu Kumar of Guru Har Rai Nagar, said that Manju and her family told him that if he bore the expenses for her to go to Canada, she would take him there on spouse visa.
Harpreet said that he married Manju on March 24, 2018, and spent ₹35 lakh for her visa, college fee and air ticket. On April 28 the same year, Manju went to Canada and later stopped taking his calls. He contacted her family members and demanded that they return his money, but they refused.
He finally filed a complaint with the police on July 1, 2021. After investigating the matter for 11 months, the Basti Jodhewal police booked the woman and her family members for cheating.
Man who lost ₹1.7 lakh to fraudster gets money back
A resident of Kadiana Kalan village on Rahon Road, who was cheated of ₹1.7 lakh, got his money back with the help of the Ludhiana cyber cell.
The victim, Balwinder Singh, said that the fraudster, posing as one of his relatives settled in Canada, told him that he needed some financial help. Balwinder then transferred ₹1.7 lakh to him.
Later, when Balwinder called his NRI relative, he realised that he had been duped and immediately informed the police. Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge of cyber cell, said that after receiving the complaint, they spoke to the bank authorities and got the bank transfer reversed.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
