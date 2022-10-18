Ludhiana | Woman ends life, husband booked for dowry death

The Koomkalan police booked a man, a resident of Borey village, for dowry death after his wife ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of father of the victim, who is a resident of Rajgarh village of Doraha.

The complainant stated that his daughter had married the accused in 2019. He alleged that soon after the marriage, the accused had started harassing his daughter for dowry. He had intervened in the matter several times but to no avail.

On October 15, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 304B (dowry death) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.