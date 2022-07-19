Ludhiana: Woman ends life, husband, in-laws booked for abetment to suicide

The local Government Railway Police (GRP) have booked a man, his mother and sister for abetment to suicide after his 36-year-old wife had ended her life by jumping in front of a train in Sahnewal on July 14.

GRP earlier had initiated inquest proceedings in the case after the victim was identified by her husband. Later, the driver of the train had told police that the woman had committed suicide and it was not an accident.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s mother. She told police that the trio physically and mentally tortured her daughter, even during her pregnancy. She added that her daughter’s husband was a habitual drinker and used to thrash his wife after getting intoxicated.

“On June 13, my daughter’s husband beat her and forced her out of the house, after which she came to live with us. After around 20 days, he managed to convince her to return home with him. On the day that my daughter ended her life, my son-in-law had called to enquire about her whereabouts as she was not at her paternal home. The next day, he called to inform us that she had ended her life,” said the complainant.

GRP have booked the accused under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A senior police officer said raids are being conducted to nab the suspects.

Chander Nagar man commits suicide, financiers booked

Four financiers have been booked for abetment to suicide after a 48-year-old man ended his life in Chander Nagar.

The accused are Mattoo Sahib, Preet, Rinku and an unidentified suspect.

The victim’s wife said the financiers were repeatedly harassing her husband to return their money and he committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance on July 17. Investigating officer ASI Kulwinder Singh said no arrests have been made so far.