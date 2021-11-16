Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana woman foils armed robbery at grocery store

The complainant was about to close his grocery store when two masked miscreants attempted to execute an armed robbery; his wife saved the day by challenging the miscreants
The armed robbery attempt, which took place at a Ludhiana grocery store, has been captured on CCTV cameras. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A woman foiled a robbery bid by challenging the miscreants holding her husband at gunpoint in their grocery shop on Main Chowk, Machhiwara, on Sunday night.

The complainant, Vishal Sood, a grocer, said he was about to close his shop when two masked miscreants with pistols in their hands barged into their shop and threatened to kill him. The robbers asked him to handover the money to them. However, just then his wife entered the shop from the back of the shop, which is connected to the house and challenged the robbers.

Startled, the robbers fled. The incident has been captured on CCTV cameras. Inspector Rajesh Thakur, Machhiwara station house officer, said the police were trying to identify the accused.

