Ludhiana: Woman found dead with head injuries in Atam Nagar

A 24-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a house near Dhuri Lines in Atam Nagar on Thursday evening.

ACP (Civil Lines) Harish Behal said the victim, along with her husband, was living in a rented migrant quarter for the past two years. The couple hails from Nepal and have two sons aged two years and six months. The husband works at a local restaurant, he added.

Station house officer Gurshinder Kaur said the woman’s head bore serious injury marks. “It would be examined during the autopsy whether the fatal wound was inflicted due to an attack or was a natural injury,” she added.

Her husband said she tripped while working in the kitchen. She was taken to a private nursing home, where she was declared dead, he added. He said he brought her body back and was planning to cremate it on Friday.

However, his neighbours suspected foul play and alerted the police. They claimed that Ganesh returned from hospital and locked himself inside his house. The couple’s elder son was also not at home when the incident took place.

ACP Behal said further action will be taken after receiving the autopsy report.

