Ludhiana: Woman gets 10-year jail in drug peddling case

Published on Jan 12, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The court of additional district and sessions judge Monica Goyal on Wednesday sentenced a woman to 10 years’ imprisonment in a drug peddling case. The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict.

The prosecution stated that the case was registered on March 17, 2019 when Bihar resident, Manju Devi, was arrested while in possession of banned psychotropic substances under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Police said they were conducting checking near a temple when the police noticed the woman carrying a black bag and conducted a search on the basis of suspicion.

She was then arrested.

