Ludhiana woman given ‘triple talaq’ on paper, matchmaker among 4 booked

Almost a year after a newlywed man allegedly attempted to divorce his wife through ‘triple talaq’ for not bringing a car in dowry, police booked him, his parents and a matchmaker on Wednesday.

The accused, Gulzar Nabi, his father Gulam Nabi, mother Sakina of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, and matchmaker Noor Mohammad of Jagraon, have been booked under Section 498A (cruelty to woman by husband or relatives) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The woman’s father, Yusuf of Kubba village, Samrala, said his daughter had married Gulzar Nabi on March 11, 2021. “When our daughter visited us for the first time after marriage in August, the groom’s family demanded an alto car from us as dowry. However, when we were unable to arrange the car, Noor Mohammad, who had brokered the alliance, handed my daughter a slip of paper with the word ‘talaq’ written on it thrice in Urdu.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, makes the practice of instant divorce through “triple talaq” a punishable offence.

Investigating officer, Satnam Singh, said the complainant had approached the police in August, 2021, and a case was registered after probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far.