Ludhiana: Woman held on abetment charges after husband ends life

The Sadar police arrested a woman for abetment to suicide after her husband allegedly ended his life by consuming poison at their home in Sant Sundar Singh Nagar.

After divorcing his first wife, the man married the accused, who was a widow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The woman was produced before the court on Saturday and was sent to judicial remand.

A case has been filed on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant said that her 42-year-old son had married the accused three years ago and it was a second marriage for both of them.

The woman said that the accused had started harassing her son soon after the marriage. On Friday, her son ended his life by consuming poison. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the woman.

The ASI added that the victim was a beverage trader and used to run his business online.

After divorcing his first wife, the man married the accused, who was a widow. The woman has one daughter from her first marriage, who is living with her maternal grandparents. The couple has no children.