Ludhiana: Woman hurt, grandson suffers eye injuries in stone pelting

A woman was hurt and her seven-year-old grandson suffered severe eye injuries after a group of men pelted stones at them on Thursday night over the poster of a political party pasted on the wall of their house in Dr Ambedkar Nagar.

The Model Town police have lodged an FIR against Anuj, Sethi, Gulati and their accomplices, who are yet to be identified.

The case was registered based on the statement of Munni. She stated that the accused, who were intoxicated, were creating a ruckus on the street. They knocked on the door of her house and called her to come outside.

Then, they started abusing her for pasting the poster of a rival political party on the wall of the house. She told them that she didn’t know who had put it up.

The woman alleged that the accused then started pelting stones at her and her grandson, Sahil. One of the stones hit Sahil on the eye and she also suffered injuries, she added. The boy has been referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for further treatment.

Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Model Town police station, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.