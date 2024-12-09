Ludhiana: Woman hurt in clash over kids’ spat

A minor spat between children escalated into a violent altercation in the posh Omaxe Residency locality on Pakhowal Road, leaving a woman and her neighbour injured. The police have launched a probe. (HT File)

The incident occurred when parents of the children involved in the spat, along with their aides, allegedly barged into a residence and attacked the woman.

Rahul Singla, husband of the injured woman, stated that he was at work when the clash erupted. He received a call from his wife and rushed home, only to find her severely injured. According to Singla, the dispute started when their children had a spat with other children while playing in the park. The matter escalated when the parents of the other children, accompanied by their aides, forcibly entered the house and physically assaulted his wife.

Vishal Bhatia, a neighbour, attempted to intervene but was also attacked. He sustained a head injury during the scuffle. “I tried to stop the fight, but they turned on me,” Bhatia said.

Rahul Singla has filed a complaint with the police. Assistant sub-inspector Balbir Singh, in charge of the Lalton Kalan police post, confirmed receiving the complaint. “We have begun investigating the incident and will register an FIR once preliminary inquiries are completed,” he added.