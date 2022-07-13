Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will
A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by her family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will.
The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25.
The accused are Jagriti’s father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.
In his complaint, Kumar stated that he had solemnised his marriage with Jagriti on June 4 against the will of her family. They had been living in Maskeen Nagar for the past one month.
He alleged that his wife’s family members turned up at their house on Monday, thrashed him and took Jagriti with them against her will.
Sub-inspector Harpal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that an FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.
Punjab to operationalise mohalla clinics on I-Day: Health minister
Health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Tuesday said that the Punjab government will operationalise mohalla clinics on the Independence Day. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had recently stated that 75 mohalla clinics, being set up on the lines of Delhi, will be made operational in the first phase (on August 15) and 109 by the end of this financial year.
Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab's forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case. The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”. Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.
Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works
The Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on the Pune Municipal Corporation and the civic chief for poor pre-monsoon works. BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party's elected members met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and expressed their unhappiness over rain preparedness works. The BJP leader said that the civic administration should make plans to relocate residents if any area faces flood-like situation.
Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows
Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall. Khadakwasla dam's water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.
Short on faculty, 20 nursing training centres told to stop admissions
Several nursing training centres in the state have been asked to stop admissions for the academic session 2022-23 after they failed to appoint the required number of faculty. The revelation about the shortage of teaching faculty came to the fore in a verification exercise by the medical education department. Admissions of about 1500 students will be affected collectively at 20 nursing training institutes, said principal secretary, Alok Kumar, medical education.
