Ludhiana: Woman kidnapped by family for getting married against their will

A newlywed woman was allegedly kidnapped by her family from Maskeen Nagar, Salem Tabri, on Monday for getting married against their will.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Ravi Kumar, 25, the husband of the woman Jagriti, 25.

The accused are Jagriti’s father Dharminder Jangra of Pundri village in Kaithal, Haryana; mother Sneha Jangra, her uncle and another relative. One of their aides is yet to be identified.

In his complaint, Kumar stated that he had solemnised his marriage with Jagriti on June 4 against the will of her family. They had been living in Maskeen Nagar for the past one month.

He alleged that his wife’s family members turned up at their house on Monday, thrashed him and took Jagriti with them against her will.

Sub-inspector Harpal Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that an FIR under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at Salem Tabri police station.