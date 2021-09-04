Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana woman loses 70,000, mobile phone to snatchers
chandigarh news

Ludhiana woman loses 70,000, mobile phone to snatchers

Kulwant Kaur said she was going from Bhora village to Maskeen Nagar with a bag containing ₹70,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a debit card when the snatchers targeted her
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:09 PM IST
(For representation only)

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a bag containing 70,000 cash and mobile phone from a woman in Grain Market, Salem Tabri, on Friday evening.

The victim, Kulwant Kaur, 45, was returning home on a cycle rickshaw when the accused targeted her.

In her complaint, Kaur said she was going from Bhora village to Maskeen Nagar with a bag containing 70,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a debit card. On the way, two men on a bike snatched the bag and sped away.

ASI Jagjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had lodged an FIR under Sections 379-B (snatching using force) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area for leads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Attacked with chilli powder, Ludhiana man foils trio’s robbery bid

Kidnappers demand 10 lakh ransom to release 18-year-old Ludhiana youth

Row over prime land’s sale in Ludhiana: DC refuses fixing reserve price

CBI arrests RCF Kapurthala principal chief engineer for graft
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP