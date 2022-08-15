Ludhiana woman’s relatives held for driving her underage husband to suicide

Six months after a 19-year-old man ended his life at Garhi Tarkhana village, Machhiwara, police on Saturday arrested his wife’s two relatives for abetment to suicide.

The accused couple live in Sundar Nagar, Hoshiarpur, said police.

They were nabbed on the complaint of the deceased’s father. In his complaint, he had submitted that his son got married to a woman in February against the wishes of their families. Soon after the marriage, his wife’s relatives started humiliating him over his financial condition.

On February 12, his son’s in-laws had visited their house and thrashed him after a verbal spat. They had also taken his wife along.

Three days later, they contacted him over the phone for some medicines for his wife. When he visited her, they assaulted him again. Upset due to the treatment meted out by his wife’s relatives, his son consumed a poisonous substance after returning home on February 15. He was rushed to a hospital, but could not survive, the father told the police.

ASI Sikandar Singh, who investigated the matter, said they had booked a man and his wife, who were related to the deceased’s wife, under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Macchiwara police station.

He said the accused had been evading arrest for a long time, but they were arrested on Saturday following secret information.