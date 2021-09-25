Ludhiana woman stabbed by husband, in-laws after visa application rejection

A newlywed woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband and in-laws at Burj Kulara village after her visa application was rejected.

The complainant, Jaspreet Kaur, 22, of Lakha village, said her husband of six months, Sukhdeep Singh, in-laws, Inderjit Kaur, and Charanjit Singh, and another relative, Gorkha, had started harassing her soon after her visa was rejected.

Jaspreet had cleared her IELTS test and had married Sukhdeep on March 20. She wanted to go abroad and her in-laws had promised that they would bear the expenses for sending her abroad, provided she arranged a spouse visa for her husband.

“My Visa application was rejected by the Australian Embassy. Later, I applied to Canada, but to no avail. However, after my visa was rejected, my in-laws started harassing me for dowry and my husband started demanding a divorce,” she said.

On Thursday, the accused assaulted her and also stabbed her with a sharp edged weapon. Hearing her cries, their neighbours intervened and rushed her to hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Kumar, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at the Hathur police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.